Crime Alert Berks County: Laureldale police seek tips on theft from skill machine

Jan. 25—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Theft

Date: Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Sunoco convenience store, 3500 Kutztown Road, Laureldale

Suspects: Three unidentified males, 25 to 35 years of age

Police synopsis: Three males entered the store and went to the skill machines. One of the suspects used several keys to open the padlocks on the machine and removed cash totaling about $3,500, placing the money into his jacket pocket. Another suspect stood by as the lookout. After leaving the store, the trio got into a black car operated by a fourth male. The car was last seen traveling north on Kutztown Road. Anyone with information may contact Laureldale police Officer Thomas Link at 610-929-8816 or tlink@laureldaleboro.org, or use the Crime Alert tip line above.