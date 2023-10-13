Crime Alert Berks County: Tips sought in burglary at Robeson convenience store
Oct. 12— Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.
Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.
Offense: Burglary
Date and time: Oct. 10 at 3:26 a.m.
Location: Turkey Hill market, 3248 Morgantown Road, Robeson Township
Police account: Robeon police are looking for two individuals wanted in connection with a burglary in which they smashed the front door to gain entry and removed cartons of Newport cigarettes. They were in a black SUV. Anyone with information pertaining is asked to contact Crime Alert or Robeson police at 610-655-4911.