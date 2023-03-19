Crime Alert Berks County: Tips wanted in large-scale retail theft

Mar. 19—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Offense: Theft

Time frame: March 6

Location: CVS, 1054 Shoemaker Ave., Shoemakersville.

Police synopsis: State police at Hamburg gave this account: Eight suspects arrived at the store in three vehicles, (black sedan, silver sedan and black SUV). Once inside, they stole items (mostly cosmetics) worth a total of $676. They fled south on Route 61. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or can identify the suspect(s) is asked to contact Crime Alert or Trooper Shawn Reifsnyder at 610-562-6885, sreifsnyde@pa.gov.