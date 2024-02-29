Crime Alert Berks County: Tips sought in Laureldale dirt bike theft

Feb. 29—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Offense: Burglary

Date: Feb. 27 at 3:09 a.m.

Location: Garage in the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue, Laureldale

Suspects: Three individuals wearing black clothing and masks.

Police synopsis: Laureldale police said three Kawasaki dirt bikes were stolen from a fenced-in property. Police believe at least one person climbed over the fence and then opened the gate to let others in. Someone entered an unlocked window to the garage and opened the garage door. The suspects pushed the bikes out of the garage and continued to push them down Rosedale Avenue to Rails to Trails heading towards the City of Reading. The bikies are a green 2019 KX 250, a green 2010 KLX 110 L and a black KLX 110 L. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert or Laureldale police directly at 610-929-8816 or 610-655-4911.