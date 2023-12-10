Crime Alert Berks: Police seeking identity of ID theft suspect

Dec. 10—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Identity theft

Dates: Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Lowe's Home Improvement, Tilden Township

Suspects: Unidentified man

Police synopsis:

The Tilden Township police are asking for assistance in identifying the man, pictured here, who fraudulently purchased $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Lowe's. The suspect arrived in a white 2021 Toyota Highlander bearing a New York registration. He purchased the merchandise utilizing a fraudulent ID with the victim's information on it as well as account information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tilden police at 610-562-9001, or provide the information through Crime Alert.