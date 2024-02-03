Crime Alert Feb. 4: Robeson Township police seek tips in thefts from vehicles

Feb. 3—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Theft from vehicles

Date: Jan. 31 between 2 and 4 a.m.

Suspects: Two unidentified males

Police synopsis: Robeson Township police are seeking tips in recent thefts from vehicles that occurred Jan. 31. Thieves rummaged through five vehicles, all of which had been left unlocked overnight, in the Quaker Hill Estates subdivision, stealing wallets, ID cards and money. They later tried to use a victim's credit card. Tips can be made to Crime Alert by one of the above-listed methods, or directly to Robeson police Officer Kevin Zeiber at 610-582-4276.