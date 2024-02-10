Crime Alert: Man sought in Morgantown bank fraud

Feb. 10—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Robeson Township police are seeking the identity of two males believed to have committed thefts from vehicles on Jan. 31. The thieves later tried to use a stolen credit card.Unsolved cases are featured in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Bank fraud

Date: Feb. 2

Location: Ephrata National Bank, 6296 Morgantown Road, Morgantown

Suspects: Unidentified male

Police synopsis: Caernarvon Township police said the individual they are seeking attempted to withdraw more than $3,000 from someone else's account. He is believed to have committed other frauds in Denver, Akron, Lititz, Ephrata and New Holland. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or can identify the suspect is asked to contact Crime Alert or Caernarvon Detective Sergeant Chad Eberly at 610-286-1012.