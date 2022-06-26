Crime Alert: Man wanted in $4,000 retail theft case

Jun. 25—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured occasionally in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Retail theft

Date and time: June 7 at about 9:35 p.m.

Location: Walmart, 100 Crossing Blvd., Caernarvon Township

Police synopsis: A male entered the store broke into a glass case in the electronics department and stole items worth a total of more than $4,000. Among them were outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras and doorbell cameras. The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, with a stocky build and arm tattoos. He was wearing a black T-shirt, light-colored shorts and a tan, flat cap and was driving a sedan that is light in color.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this incidents or can identify the subjects depicted in the photos is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County or contact Caernarvon police directly at 610-286-1012 ext. 122 for Detective Corporal Eberly.