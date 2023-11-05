Crime Alert: Police seek duo in distraction-style wallet thefts in Berks stores

Nov. 5— Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Offense: Purse/wallet thefts; fraudulent use of victims' credit cards

Dates: Various times in September and October

Location: Giant stores in Cumru and Exeter townships

Suspects: Two unidentified males (shown in security camera images)

Police synopsis: The Cumru Township and Exeter Township police departments are asking for assistance in identifying two men they said stole wallets from shoppers at Giant grocery stores using a distraction ruse. One of the thieves asks for help from a shopper while the other picks her wallet from her purse. A credit card taken from one of the victims on Sept. 28 was later used at BJ's Wholesale Club to purchase more than $800 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Crime Alert. Tipsters may also contact Cumru police 610-777-9595 or Exeter police at 610-779-1490.