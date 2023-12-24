Crime Alert: Spring Township police seek tips in daytime home burglary

Dec. 24—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Residential burglary

Dates: Dec. 14 at 4:06 p.m.

Location: 100 block of Great Bend Way, Spring Township

Suspects: Two unidentified males

Police synopsis:

Spring Township police were dispatched for a burglary.Two males wearing masks and backpacks were seen running from the house and getting into a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, with an unknown registration. Taken in the burglary were personal belongings, including jewelry, and money.

Anyone with information to help identify the suspects is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Alert or contact Detective Timothy Katzaman directly at 610-678-3431.