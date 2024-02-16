Crime Alert: Suspect sought in Cumru Township assault

Feb. 15—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Offense: Assault

Date: Feb. 11 at 4:21 p.m.

Location: Rite-Aid, 500 E. Lancaster Ave., Cumru Township

Suspect: Light-skinned male in his 30s or 40s with an average height, medium build, bald or close-cropped hair. Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, long black shorts and white sneakers.

Police synopsis: Cumru Township police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault of a 54-year-old man. The victim arrived at the store just before the suspect. Once inside, the suspect confronted the victim about a perceived insult and punched him in the face several times, knocking him to the ground. He continued to punch the victim in the face after he fell. The suspect fled on foot toward Shillington. The victim said he did not have any interaction with the suspect prior to the assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert or Cumru Township police at 610-777-9595.