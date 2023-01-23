Crime Alert: Tips sought in Amity Township gun store burglary

Jan. 22—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Offense: Commercial burglary

Date and time: Jan. 15 at 4:47 a.m.

Location: Shoot Angry Gun shop, 1 Park Lane, Amity Township

Suspect: An individual wearing a hoodie, full mask, gloves and a headlamp. The burglar was carrying a backpack with the word DaVita on it. DaVita appears to be a company dealing with kidney care/dialysis treatments.

Police synopsis: Amity police say someone unsuccessfully attempted to pry a window open, then smashed the glass window of the front door and climbed in. The burglar took one bolt-action rifle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert or call Amity police at 610-655-4911.