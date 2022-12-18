Crime Alert: Tips sought in Boyertown fraud

Dec. 18—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Offense: Fraud

Date and time: Unavailable.

Location: Convenience store in Boyertown

Police synopsis: The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is looking to identify two female and two male suspects who used forged Skill game winner receipts to fraudulently get thousands of dollars from a convenience store clerk. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven by one of the females. Anyone with information should contact Crime Alert or the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department at 610-655-4911.