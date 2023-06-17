Crime alert: Tips sought in central Berks convenience store robberies

Jun. 16—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Offense: Theft

Time frame: June 10 at 4:45 a.m. and June 13 at 4:45 a.m.

Location: Sunoco convenience store, 3123 Pricetown Road, Alsace Township

Police synopsis: State police said a male entered the store on two occasions and pointed a small, black handgun at the clerk, then took cash and tobacco products. On June 10 the suspect wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves, black/green backpack, orange knit hat, yellow surgical mask and sunglasses. On June 13 he wore a black/light gray hoodie, a white mask with a floral design, black backpack, black pants, black gloves and black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh. Both robberies are believed to be committed by the same individual. Anyone with information pertaining to these robbery incidents or can identify the suspect is contact Crime Alert or the state police at 610-378-4011.