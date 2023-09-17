Crime Alert: Tips sought in Cumru Township store burglary

Sep. 16—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Commercial burglary

Date and time: Sept. 5 at about 3:15 a.m.

Location: AK Quick Stops grocery store, 106 Love Road, Cumru Township

Suspect: Unidentified male

Police synopsis: The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, a mask, and gloves and carrying a two-tone backpack. The gloves appeared to be Mechanix brand, and his shoes had a distinctive V-shaped reflective material around the laces. A dark-colored BMW SUV, believed to be the getaway vehicle, was observed in a neighboring business complex just prior to the burglary. Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to supply the information through Crime Alert or directly to Cumru Detective Robert Kelly at 610-777-9595.