Crime Alert: Tips sought in Cumru cellphone theft

Sep. 29—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Theft

Date and time: Sept. 16 at about 7 p.m.

Location: Goodwill store, 602 E. Lancaster Ave., Cumru Township

Police account: Cumru Township police are looking for an individual involved in a theft of a cellphone. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert or Cumru police at 610-777-9595.