Crime Alert: Tips sought in Spring Township burglary

Offense: Burglary

Date and time: Nov. 26 at about 12:32 p.m.

Location: East Thistle Drive, Spring Township

Police synopsis: Spring Township police are looking to identify individuals of interest in reference to a burglary case. They were seen walking toward the residence with empty duffle bags and returning about 30 minutes later with those bags full of items, primarily cash and jewelry. Police believe the burglars had knowledge of the residence since they located cash and valuables that were hidden. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert or call the police directly at 610-678-3431.