New crime analyst assists Methuen police in catalytic converter bust

May 24—METHUEN — After less than two months on the job, Dawn Reeby, director of crime analysis and disorder for the Methuen Police Department, has already established herself as an invaluable staff member.

After collecting data on catalytic converter thefts throughout the city, Reeby shared this information with patrol officers during roll calls earlier this month.

As a result, she was able to lead officers to Granite Street where multiple catalytic converters had been reported stolen.

"Director Reeby has already proven to be a wonderful addition to our department. Crime analysis allows us to focus our limited resources during the time periods and locations that are likely to give us the best results," said Chief Scott McNamara. "This is the first of many wins for crime analysis in the MPD. I'm betting there will be many more."

Prior to taking the job in Methuen on April 11, Reeby had worked as a crime analyst for the Lowell Police Department.

Officer Gina Scanlon had been Methuen's part-time crime analyst since 2012. However, McNamara increased the position to full-time as part of the department's reorganization.

Catalytic converter thefts have continued to rise across the nation as they contain three precious metals: palladium, rhodium and platinum. The value of one catalytic converter can be up to $1,500.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on May 19, Officer Brandon LaFlamme was on patrol in the area of Granite Street when he encountered 52-year-old Mark Cristaldi. A short time later, LaFlamme discovered that Cristaldi, who has no permanent address, was wanted by the North Andover Police Department for the alleged theft of catalytic converters.

The arrest warrant from the North Andover Police revealed that Cristaldi had been charged with larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme and six counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

After Cristaldi was taken into custody, Methuen police say they found a Kwik Force Stun Gun in his vehicle. It was also discovered that Cristaldi was not licensed to carry the weapon. He was subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a stun gun.

Cristaldi was later arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

Under state law, if convicted, Cristaldi could face up to 22 years in prison and be fined up to $40,000.