Crime Blotter: April 11, 2023

Apr. 10—FELONY ARRESTS

Johnathon Fernandez, 40, of the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Saturday under suspicion of committing domestic violence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Raul Vaca-Carrillo Jr., 36, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:08 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of grand theft of a dog exceeding $950 in value. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jeffery Hill Jr., 19, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of child endangerment and battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Cade Isenhower, 24, of the 2400 block of Eureka Road in Yuba City was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 6:18 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jaime Alverez, 33, of the 1400 block of Peach Tree Lane in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:28 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Miguel Ramirez, 42, of the 40 block of Via Grande in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.