Crime Blotter: April 25, 2023

Apr. 24—FELONY ARRESTS

Jovani Campos-Figueroa, 22, of the 1700 block of Third Street in Meridian was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 8:44 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Donna Risk, 32, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of committing battery on a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Logan Buckley, 19, of Davis was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:01 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of child abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Tyler Peterson, 39, of the 14000 block of Neptune Lane in Browns Valley was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Michael Garciasamano, 31, of the 500 block of Main Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:22 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Regina Brown, 38, of the 1400 block of Upland Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Kimberly Rado, 21, of the 5000 block of Highway 20 in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:21 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.