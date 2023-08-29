Crime Blotter: Aug. 29, 2023

Aug. 28—FELONY ARRESTS

Nicholas Bailey, 25, of the 2300 block of Palm Street in Nicolaus was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 6:06 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Nathan Vanosdol, 31, of the 100 block of F Street in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:21 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.

Marcus Daniel, 40, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Leta Hughs, 36, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Elbert Lee, 46, of the 1900 block of Sofia Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Akhtar Gorsi, 49, of the 800 block of El Margarita Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Paramjit Samara, 56, of the 2500 block of Nuestro Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Shannon Glasco, 31, of the 5600 block of Glowhaven Street in Linda was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.