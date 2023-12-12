Crime Blotter: Dec. 12, 2023

Dec. 11—FELONY ARRESTS

Balbur Singh, 44, of the 1900 block of Augusta Lane in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

James Thomas, 29, of the 2200 block of Palm Avenue in Nicolaus was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:47 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Theng Xiong, 37, of the 2200 block of Pecan Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:37 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Octavio Rosas Gonzales, 44, of the 12200 block of Kimberly Road in Loma Rica was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2;10 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.