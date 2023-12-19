Crime Blotter: Dec. 19, 2023

Dec. 18—FELONY ARRESTS

Luis Villalobos-Montaro, 26, of the 2500 block of Del Lago was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 7:39 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Amber Clausen, 39, of the 9300 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House was arrested by teh Yuba County Sheriff's Department under suspicion of illegally owning a firearm. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Rahul Rattan, 23, of the 1200 block of White Water Way in Yuba City was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 12 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Stacy McCurdy, 33, of the 3100 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:18 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Martin Hernandez, 62, of the 1100 block of Amaring Court in Plumas Lake was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 6:50 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.