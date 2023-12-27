Crime Blotter: Dec. 27, 2023

Dec. 26—FELONY ARRESTS

Brittany Tarp, 26, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Kyle Williams, 45, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:26 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Geneva Knoefler, 48, of the 3800 block of N Colusa Frontage Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Fletcher Maggard, 44, of the 1100 block of Market Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of child molestation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Deven Pike, 28, of the 1700 block of Patty Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:31 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Matthew Griffin, 31, of Fair Oaks was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 6 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.