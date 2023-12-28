Crime Blotter: Dec. 28, 2023

Dec. 27—FELONY ARRESTS

Raymond Beard, 66, of Sagle was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff's Office at 8:34 p.m. on Tuesday under suspicion of unlawfully owning a firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Roberto Hernandez-Plaza, 23, of Williams was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:13 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Pedro Ortega-Mendoza, 47, of Williams was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.