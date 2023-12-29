Crime Blotter: Dec. 29, 2023

Dec. 28—FELONY ARRESTS

Nicholas Matta, 38, of the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 a.m. on Wednesday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Matthew Hoff, 52, of the 800 block of Cooper Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. on Wednesday under suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jennifer Mundt, 47, of the 4300 block of Armor Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday under suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Kyle Boyd, 32, of the 1200 block of Rosemary Lane in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:11 p.m. on Wednesday under suspicion of child abuse and inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Ismael Tejeda-Sanchez, 26, of the 200 block of Percy Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:47 a.m. on Wednesday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.