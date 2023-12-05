Crime Blotter: Dec. 5, 2023

Dec. 4—FELONY ARRESTS

Benjamin Vestal, 30, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:32 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Tyler Howell, 22, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:14 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Mark Gutierrez, 39, of the 5800 block of Feather River Boulevard in Linda was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Brian Montoya-Lopez, 18, of the 2700 block of Peach Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence and committing a hit and run. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Daniel Gonzalez, 28, of Yuba City was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicle theft. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Dawn Sharp, 53, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:54 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.