Crime Blotter: Feb. 13, 2024

Feb. 12—FELONY ARRESTS

Troy Jones-Webb, 23, of El Sobrante was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:36 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of committing a hit and run causing injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Todd Lendl, 54, of the 100 block of Sacramento Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:02 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Elise-Marie Surucu, 44, of the 1900 block of Bristol Court in Linda was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:02 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Creason Mount, 42, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Way in Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:07 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Lonnie Chance, 62, of the 20 block of Via Grande in Olivehurst was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.