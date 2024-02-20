Crime Blotter: Feb. 20, 2024

Feb. 19—FELONY ARRESTS

Donovan Reeves, 45, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:29 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of battery and corporal injury against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Johnathan Laird, 50, of the 700 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of burglary and stalking. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Arnulfo Jimenez, 32, of the 6200 block of Jordan Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Silas Thompson, 45, of Nevada County was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:57 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Kimberly Swenson, 40, of the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.