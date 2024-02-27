Crime Blotter: Feb. 27, 2024

Feb. 26—FELONY ARRESTS

Daniel Mendoza, 32, of the 9000 block of N Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of burglary and child stealing. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

James Dhan, 20, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Brandi Howe, 33, of the 1800 block of Woodland Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:56 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Margaret Bell, 54, of the 2100 block of Buck River Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:14 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of battery against a spouse. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Ashley Gette, 37, of West Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence and committing a hit-and-run. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Victor Alcantar, 29, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 3 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Michael Leos, 35, of Williams was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:09 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.