Crime Blotter: Feb. 6, 2024

Feb. 5—FELONY ARRESTS

Adam Kelley, 39, of the 1500 block of Third Street in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Ryan Bradford, 19, of the 1500 block of Eden Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Baldeep Johl, 44, of the 3800 block of S Walton Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 4:10 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.