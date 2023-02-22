Crime Blotter: February 22, 2023

Feb. 21—FELONY ARRESTS

Dakota Routh, 27, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:16 a.m. on Monday at Colusa Avenue in Yuba City under suspicion of multiple charges including possession of narcotics, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or partner and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Sarah Laughlin, 39, of the 3000 block of Elvis Avenue in Sacramento was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 10:58 p.m. on Sunday at Catlette Road in Pleasant Grove under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.