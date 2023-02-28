Crime Blotter: February 28

Feb. 27—FELONY ARRESTS

Harvinder Singh, 50, of the 100 block of Nantucket Way in Yuba City was arrested by theSutter County Sheriff's Office at 6 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jaspal Singh, 26, of the 900 block of Carolina Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of committing assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Andrew Randazzo, 24, of the 20000 block of B street in Marysville was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Charlene Black, 44, of the 100 block of E 14th Street in Marysville was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.