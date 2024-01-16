Crime Blotter: Jan. 16, 2024

Jan. 15—FELONY ARRESTS

Theresa MacAkley, 32, of the 1000 block of Swezy Street in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of committing a hit and run. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Alred Woods, 47, of the 1200 block of Milton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Debra Mendell, 54, of the 2800 block of Gum Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Department at 9:46 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Subhan Mustafa, 26, of El Dorado Hills was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:30 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Fernanda Barbera-Flores, 26, of the 1800 block of Big Oaks Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:38 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.