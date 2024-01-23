Crime Blotter: Jan. 23, 2024

Jan. 22—FELONY ARRESTS

Adil Khan, 25, of the 2800 block of Peach Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 3:05 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Timothy Salado, Jr., 42, of the 130 block of F Street in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Marivel Cuevas. 39, of the 160000 block of Pass Road in Meridian was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:04 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jesse Brasher, 41, of Hayward was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:33 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.