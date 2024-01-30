Crime Blotter: Jan. 30, 2024

Jan. 29—FELONY ARRESTS

Ricky Ortiz, Jr., 38, of the 200 block of Mississippi Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Nicholas Bailey, 24, of the 2300 block of Palm Street in Nicolaus was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 6:13 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Stanley Henry, Jr., 53, of the 1700 block of Saint Croix Court in Plumas Lake was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:34 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Sonia Vega, 31, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Pablo Montiel Garcia, 24, of the 6100 block of Gosset Way in Marysville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:03 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.