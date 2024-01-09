Crime Blotter: Jan. 9, 2024

Jan. 8—FELONY ARRESTS

Israel Morales, 19, of the 1800 block of Wild River Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:07 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Sarah Shea, 46, of the 1700 block of Oleander Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:09 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Jonathan Wade, 47, of the 2500 block of Sombra Court in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:25 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Miguel Guerra, 37, of North Highlands was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:46 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.