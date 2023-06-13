Crime Blotter: July 12, 2023

Jun. 12—FELONY ARRESTS

Dianna Barsukova, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

John Penner, 51, of the 1900 block of Lambert Court in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:30 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of failing to update his annual register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Daniel Barnes, 47, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue in Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 3:37 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Lance Murphy, 58, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of grand theft of money, labor or property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Cyril McKieran, 61, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Sunday under suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Christopher Rice, 60, of the 1600 block of Tracy Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Francisco Laureno-Gonzales, 34, of the 400 block of Woodbridge Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:59 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.