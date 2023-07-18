Crime Blotter: July 18, 2023

Jul. 17—FELONY ARRESTS

Michael Faumui, 32, of the 1400 block of Stafford Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:59 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Zachary Register, 32, of the 400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:41 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Courtney Keith, 49, of the 2400 block of Black Court in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:38 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Erica Nunez, 33, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:33 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Erik Martinez, 28, of the 200 block of Spice Street in Gridley was arrested by the Sutter COunty Sheriff's Office at 2:39 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.