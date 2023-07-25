Crime Blotter: July 25, 2023

Jul. 24—FELONY ARRESTS

Jack Force, 60, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:18 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Babur Khan, 36, of the 2800 block of Peach Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:22 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of attempting to dissuade or threaten a witness. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Robert Pierard, 48, of the 1300 block of Snowey Egert in Plumas Lake was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Aaron Munoz, 18, of the 1700 block of Barrington Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of first degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Deborah Ott, 55, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Guadalupe Gonzalez-Anezcua, 34, of the 10000 block of Larkin Road in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:04 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Victor Najarro, 22, of the 1000 block of Kay Street in Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Ricardo Barajas, 36, of the 1800 block of Whispering Oaks Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child abuse with gross bodily injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.