Crime Blotter: July 4, 2023

Jul. 3—FELONY ARRESTS

Jair Soto, 20, of the 1400 block of Smith Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 5:18 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Miguel Romero, 20, of the 1400 block of Smith Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 5:18 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Andrina Aguilar-Romero, 23, of the 1400 block of Smith Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 5:58 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of intent to terrorize. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Isaiah Silva, 18, of Sacramento was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of vehicle theft and evading police, resulting in serious injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Anthony Franco, 26, of the 1100 block of Phillips Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:19 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Christian Guzman-Hernandez, 21, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:16 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jovanny Gomez-Escobar, 22, of the 5500 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.