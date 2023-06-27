Crime Blotter: June 27, 2023

Jun. 26—FELONY ARRESTS

Matthew Smith, 28, of West Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Julian Acox, 32, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner and kidnapping. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Frederick Castro, 31, of the 100 block of F Street in Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:09 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Elva Cortez, 42, of the 1000 block of Tiburen Way in Plumas Lake was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 10:44 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Areisy Salgado, 25, of the 1100 block of E 22nd Street in Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:11 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Sarah Molina, 36, of the 1700 block of Marsh Drive in Linda was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 10:49 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.