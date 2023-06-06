Crime Blotter: June 6, 2023

Jun. 5—FELONY ARRESTS

Sierra Valenzuela, 34, of the 20 block of Orchard Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of knowingly receiving stolen property and burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Lamont Ray, 28, of the 600 block of Walnut Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Manjinder Singh, 29, of the 1600 block of Sanborn Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Aireanna Allen, 34, of the 300 block of John Tee Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:56 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Tino Ibanez, 23, of the 4200 block of Mary Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:48 a.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Donald Parks, 63, of the 2900 block of Fir Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office under suspicion of riding a bicycle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.