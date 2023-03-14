Crime Blotter: March 14, 2023

Mar. 13—FELONY ARRESTS

Michael Gant, 31, of the 5000 block of N Gledhill Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Friday under suspicion of battery and elder abuse. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Lisa Anderson, 32, of the 5000 block of Riverside Drive in Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Nayelli Estrada-Diaz, 30, of the 5000 block of Garden Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.