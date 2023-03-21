Crime Blotter: March 21, 2023

Mar. 20—FELONY ARRESTS

Brandon Armstrong, 35, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 4:43 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm as a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Joseph Xepoleas, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:55 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Cuitlahuac Padilla, 39, of Arbuckle was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:58 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Robert Hubbard, 38, of the 800 block of Rosalind Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of committing corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Barbara Wallace, 27, of the 700 block of Silver Creek Circle in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Juan Rodate, 38, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 7:06 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing property damage through a hit and run. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Rahan Kangura, 26, of the 3000 block of Butte House Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Manpreet Singh, 23, of the 900 block of Eastcrest Court in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:24 p.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.