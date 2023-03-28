Crime Blotter: March 28, 2023

Mar. 27—FELONY ARRESTS

Baljeet Chhokar, 52, of 2700 block of Date Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 4:04 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Isaac Bishop, 25, of the 800 block of Olive Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of committing child abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Benjamin Brito, 28, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Sunday under suspicion of committing corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Angelo Baker, 21, of the 3800 block of Colusa Highway in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 8:34 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jordan Bureau, 30, of Arizona was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:07 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Benito Sente-Saquic, 26, of the 20 block of Nelson Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jasvir Hira, 24, of the 2500 block of Jana Way in Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.