Crime Blotter: March 7

Mar. 6—FELONY ARRESTS

Jonathan Murillo, 45, of the 500 block of King Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:25 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of committing assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Rayshon Bishop, 47, of the 900 block of Beachwood Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:05 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of committing assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Stephen Daniels, 44, of the 1400 block of Phillips Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Friday under suspicion of selling methamphetamines. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Kody Outlaw, 27, of the 200 block of E 15th Street in Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:58 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Salvador Ochoa, 47, of Lincoln was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 9:02 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Oziel Hernandez-Ramierez, 18, of the 800 block of Bandy Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:38 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol as a minor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Watcharapong Arcaranoy, 53, of the 1500 block of Upland Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jorge Sanchez, 30, of the 1100 block of melton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.