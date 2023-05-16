Crime Blotter: May 16, 2023

May 15—FELONY ARRESTS

Phillip Kattenhorn, 51, of Auburn was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jose Quirino-Bautista, 36, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:51 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Alejandro Garcia, 51, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of attempted second degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Christopher Devisscher, Jr., 29, of the 1600 block of Sessler Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Cordaro Dew, 35, of the 300 block of Bell Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1:48 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Isidro Ramirez, 38, of the 1700 block of Maywood Court in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:18 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and committing a hit and run. He was booke