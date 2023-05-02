Crime Blotter: May 2, 2023

May 1—FELONY ARRESTS

Manpreet Atwal, 37, of the 900 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of committing a hit and run resulting in death or injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Pete Williams, Jr., 61, of the 2000 Block of Archer Avenue in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:03 .m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Christopher Karbo, 32, of the 500 block of Bryden Way in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Luis Hernandez, 36, of the 2600 block of Germaine Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.