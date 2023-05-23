Crime Blotter: May 23, 2023

May 22—FELONY ARRESTS

Bahadur Singh, 71, of the 1800 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:03 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of sexual battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Quincy Clavelle, 28, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:32 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Raul Vaca-Carrillo Jr., 36, of Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office under suspicion of grand theft of a dog worth over $950. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jason Baggett, 41, of the 1900 block of Ramirez Street in Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on Friday under suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Jorge Ramirez Gomez, 44, of the 20 block of Toledo Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:15 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.